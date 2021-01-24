Taylorville man dies in Illinois 48 crash

TAYLORVILLE — State Police said a Taylorville man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his car on Illinois Route 48 and hit a tree.

In a news release, police said Tanner J. Mitchell, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened at 9 p.m. just north of McAdam Drive in Christian County.

Mitchell was heading southbound when his vehicle drove off the road to the west, police said. Illinois 48 was shut down in the wake of the accident and all lanes weren’t reopened to traffic until 11 p.m.

Police said Sunday their accident investigation was at a preliminary stage.

