Taylorville man shot to death in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A Florida construction worker was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a Taylorville, Illinois, man in Panama City during a work dispute Tuesday morning.

David Donaldson, 40, of Havana, Florida, was charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm in the shooting death of Gordon McKinney, 55, according to a release by the Panama City Police Department.

Members of the police department, Bay County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel rushed to Panama Plaza in the 600 block of West 23rd Street about 9:30 a.m. after callers reported a shooting. As authorities arrived, they were directed by onlookers to the vicinity of Donaldson and McKinney behind the shopping plaza.

Donaldson was taken into custody without incident. McKinney was taken to a local hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, but was later pronounced dead at the facility.

McKinney's daughter, Cortney McKinney, said her father owned Hoss Style Contracting. She said McKinney traveled all over the country for his job and he had been on the project in Panama City since June.

McKinney, who is an attorney and lives in Texas, said her father was supposed to wrap up work there and come back to Taylorville on Saturday.