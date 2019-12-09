Temperatures expected to drop this afternoon as cold front moves through Central Illinois
Temperatures expected to drop this afternoon as cold front moves through Central Illinois

LINCOLN — Temperatures across Central Illinois are expected to dip this afternoon, with windy, cold conditions likely. 

A Hazardous Weather Outlook notice was issued for several counties. Northwest gusts of up to 35 mph are projected.

"This will usher in much colder air, with wind chills dropping into the single digits from late this evening into mid Tuesday morning," the weather service said. 

Further north, temperatures in the Chicago area are set to drop this week and dip into the lower 20s by Tuesday morning, with lows in the teens Tuesday and Wednesday nights, according to the weather service.

The weather service said a front extending from the upper Great Lakes to southern high plans is merging with another front coming from the southern Rockies

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report. 

