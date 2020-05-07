Temperatures to plummet across Central Illinois. Here's how low they may go.

Meteorologists also advise people to wrap, drain or drip outdoor water pipes to prevent freezing or bursting. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained, and above-ground systems should be covered to prevent freezing.

"As of right now, we're not expecting (the cold) to affect roads at all," said Schaffer. "Mainly it's for the vegetation, the plants people are growing as people have started gardens by this time of year."

The cold weather won't last for long, however. Temperatures should be in the mid-40s Sunday morning, still well below typical May lows, and gradually warm by the middle of the week.

