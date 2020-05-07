Temperatures to plummet across Central Illinois. Here's how low they may go.

7 Day Forecast
DECATUR — April showers bring May flowers, but those buds may get nipped if left unprotected Friday night.
Central Illinois could face record-breaking lows Friday for the month of May as temperatures reach subfreezing Friday night through Saturday morning.
Garden enthusiasts and plant lovers should take precaution and bring their plants indoors or cover them for the night, said Chuck Schaffer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 32 degrees in the Decatur area as a cold front moves through Central Illinois on Friday afternoon, bringing strong north winds and unusually cold air.
A freeze watch will go into effect midnight Friday, lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, said Schaffer. The watch is mainly to warn people with gardens and other plants to take extra protections to keep their outdoor plants and vegetables safe.
Meteorologists also advise people to wrap, drain or drip outdoor water pipes to prevent freezing or bursting. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained, and above-ground systems should be covered to prevent freezing.
"As of right now, we're not expecting (the cold) to affect roads at all," said Schaffer. "Mainly it's for the vegetation, the plants people are growing as people have started gardens by this time of year."
The cold weather won't last for long, however. Temperatures should be in the mid-40s Sunday morning, still well below typical May lows, and gradually warm by the middle of the week.
Looking back at the 1978 ice storm
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.