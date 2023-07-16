SHELBYVILLE — The troubled waters engulfing the Shelby County Dive Team grew even more turbulent over the weekend.

Tempers flared when the Moultrie County Dive Team had to step in on a Kaskaskia River rescue call — understood to involve a person who got into trouble while floating on an innertube — which normally would have been handled by the Shelby team.

The dive team, which numbers more than 13 volunteer members, has been told to stand down over concerns they did not have proper insurance coverage under county policies.

Team members have accused some members of the Shelby County Board of using the insurance issue as a cover to sink the dive crew in retaliation over a previous dispute involving a mutual aid request from the Illinois State Police.

A public Facebook post Saturday from Nicholas Quick, one of the dive team’s administrative commanders, said he stepped forward to assist the Moultrie County divers as a private citizen but was left feeling frustrated and concerned.

He said the Moultrie County divers were dedicated and professional, but precious time was lost because that team is not familiar with local terrain and landmarks.

“I voiced my concerns to the County Board members that the delay to reestablish the team was too long and would cause serious delays but these pleas fell on deaf ears,” said a Facebook post attributed to Quick, who could not be reached for this story.

“This board’s lack of urgency puts lives at risk! Thankfully both the calls (the tube rider rescue and a second emergency call) turned out well for the parties involved, but anyone in emergency services knows that’s not always the outcome.”

Quick said he is “begging this community” to come to the Shelby County Courthouse Tuesday evening, when a special board meeting at 7 p.m. is scheduled to discuss the future of the dive team.

Much of the criticism for the decision to stand down the dive team while the insurance issue is resolved has been directed at board member Sonny Ross, R-Windsor, who chairs a committee that oversees the divers.

Ross said he and other board members have been “working feverishly behind the scenes” to get the insurance problem fixed. “And it is my whole-hearted expectation that we will resolve this issue on Tuesday,” said Ross.

He insists standing down the team had nothing to do with the controversy over the State Police mutual aid call. That centered on Dive Team Commander Austin Pritchard asking the state cops for payment to use dive team equipment because they had no mutual aid agreement.

Ross had thought that was the wrong call, but told the Herald & Review Sunday it’s just unfortunate timing that he then discovered the team appeared to be operating with no insurance coverage at all.

And he said having them cease operations until that issue is resolved was the right thing to do.

Asked what might have happened if a dive team member had been injured, he replied: “That is a great question. And it’s the same question you would have if you were to drive your automobile without insurance and have an accident. Once you realize you are culpable, that becomes incredibly problematic and you have to do something about it.”

Ross, 49, was once a dive team member himself and said he had great respect for the job they do and the risks they run. “And to ask them to do that task without any insurance is just incomprehensible,” he added.

The county board has been riven recently by several other unrelated controversies, and Ross said he believed this fraught atmosphere was fueling anger over the dive team issue as people looked for someone to blame, and had selected him.

But the board member elected just last November said he had no regrets about serving or having to take the heat.

“Sometimes the best things are the hard things,” he added. “And if I had not joined the county board and I had not asked the questions that I asked, where would we be today? We would be sending our men and women into harm’s way exposed, uncovered and unprotected.”

PHOTOS: Balloons soar above Shelbyville during the 20th annual Touchstone Balloon Festival