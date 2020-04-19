Terrence Taylor: 'TAT' takes an optimistic approach to pandemic's challenges

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic.
Terrence "TAT" Taylor is making the most of stay-at-home orders by working on improvements to his house, taking up online classes and continuing some work from home.
Taylor said he is sympathetic to the fact that families worldwide are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I am blessed for my family's health," he said. "And having all of this time at home is allowing me to pursue new adventures and pull the trigger on projects I've been wanting to accomplish."
Taylor's family closed on a house in Decatur in late March. He has since been working on some home improvement projects while managing life skills courses he teaches in Decatur Public Schools. He was temporarily laid off from a position with Neuhoff Media but said he is using extra time to take online real estate classes and expand his mind.
"I want to come out of this with a whole new set of skills," he said. His fiancee, Amber Cruz, is also working from home.
Taylor said the family has been creating new traditions. The couple and their children, Branden, 9, Terrianah, 15, and Amaiyah, 17, have been watching movies together multiple times a week.
He said they explained the pandemic, and how they can cope, to their children in a straightforward manner.
"There are so many things to celebrate in my life that there was no way that i was going to be down and depressed or anything like that," he said. "We told them what was happening and that we all needed to be safe."
Taylor said one challenge has been dealing with how this impacts their oldest daughter, Amaiyah, who is a senior at MacArthur High School. Not only has the virus caused plans for milestone events, like graduation and prom, to be thrown up in the air but also what would have been a major competition for the show choir group she is involved in.
"It's sad to see that happened, but we explained it from a point of view of safety," Taylor said.
His general outlook right now is optimistic and he said he will try to keep it that way.
"Just because things are changing — everything is going to be all right," Taylor said.
