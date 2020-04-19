Terrence Taylor: 'TAT' takes an optimistic approach to pandemic's challenges

He said they explained the pandemic, and how they can cope, to their children in a straightforward manner.

"There are so many things to celebrate in my life that there was no way that i was going to be down and depressed or anything like that," he said. "We told them what was happening and that we all needed to be safe."

Taylor said one challenge has been dealing with how this impacts their oldest daughter, Amaiyah, who is a senior at MacArthur High School. Not only has the virus caused plans for milestone events, like graduation and prom, to be thrown up in the air but also what would have been a major competition for the show choir group she is involved in.

"It's sad to see that happened, but we explained it from a point of view of safety," Taylor said.

His general outlook right now is optimistic and he said he will try to keep it that way.

"Just because things are changing — everything is going to be all right," Taylor said.

