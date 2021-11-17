Thanksgiving food giveaway at Decatur Family YMCA

DECATUR — Familia Dental and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois are sponsoring a Thanksgiving food giveaway, Saturday, Nov. 20.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave., Decatur.
The first 250 families will receive food boxes and dental hygiene kits. This is a first-come, first-served drive through event. Identification will be required if there is more than one household represented in the vehicle.
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR