 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thanksgiving food giveaway at Decatur Family YMCA

  • 0

DECATUR  — Familia Dental and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois are sponsoring a Thanksgiving food giveaway, Saturday, Nov. 20.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave., Decatur.

The first 250 families will receive food boxes and dental hygiene kits. This is a first-come, first-served drive through event. Identification will be required if there is more than one household represented in the vehicle.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: First House censure in over a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News