The Art Farm: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business

Now that I’ve been given the green light to reopen, we’re requiring masks to be worn inside the store and to just respect each other’s space.

What have been the biggest challenges your business has faced during this time?

Keeping the lights on and customers happy while homeschooling simultaneously.

What do you like most about the community in which your business is located?

The overwhelming support and unwavering loyalty. We just raised one thousand dollars for The Northeast Community Fund through mask sales. This community amazes me daily.

Why is shopping local so important?

In order to thrive we must keep drawing others to us through unique offerings and experiences. Shopping local forms relationships within our community and people value that more now than ever.

