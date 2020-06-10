The Art Farm: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business

Hours: Summer recovery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Who answered these questions? Owner Peggy Baity
Tell us about your business.
We sell handmade goods and currently represent over 80 local and area artists. A visit to the store is like attending an art fair. Everything is unique and curated in a manner to make each shopping experience fun and different each time. We make art fun and accessible with something for everyone!
How are you operating during the pandemic? What safety precautions are you taking?
Now that I’ve been given the green light to reopen, we’re requiring masks to be worn inside the store and to just respect each other’s space.
What have been the biggest challenges your business has faced during this time?
Keeping the lights on and customers happy while homeschooling simultaneously.
What do you like most about the community in which your business is located?
The overwhelming support and unwavering loyalty. We just raised one thousand dollars for The Northeast Community Fund through mask sales. This community amazes me daily.
Why is shopping local so important?
In order to thrive we must keep drawing others to us through unique offerings and experiences. Shopping local forms relationships within our community and people value that more now than ever.
29 Decatur-area photos from the past
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty