'The baton has been passed to us': Decatur's annual Freedom March honors the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

DECATUR — Nearly 57 years after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech in Washington, D.C., preaching a powerful message of equality and an end to racism, marchers moved by his message honored King's words at the annual Freedom March on Monday in Decatur.
Despite frigid temperatures and flurries, a mighty group marched from the Decatur Civic Center to the Church of the Living God Temple No. 1, 1915 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The bundled body resonated with King's passion for equality and his famous speech delivered on Aug. 28, 1963, during the March on Washington.
The march is a long-standing tradition for Cassandra Flowers, who brought her 11-year-old daughter Jaleiyah for the first time Monday.
“What I admire about (King) is his will and determination and the drive, no matter how things looked or how bad they seemed,” Cassandra Flowers said. “He still had a way of encouraging people to make them feel like there’s hope. And as long as you have hope, I believe that there’s something you can hold onto and it kind of pushes you to go forward.”
Jaleiyah said she began learning about King at a young age, noting he was brave for fighting to end segregation.
“I try to tell her the importance of it, even if it is cold,” Cassandra Flowers said. “I try to tell her the reason why we do this. We’ve come far as a people, but still there’s room for improvement.”
Police lead the dozens of people during their journey toward the church on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, as Angela Grant belted hymns. The Decatur Family YMCA brought a group of children who were eager to be part of the march.
Jayjuan Boatman said he’s been to 11 Freedom Marches. Now an employee of the YMCA, he said it’s nice to share with children what he’s been doing as a kid.
“When I found out the kids actually wanted to march in the cold, it was just an amazing thing and an amazing idea, because some kids would rather play games and be in the warm, and it’s their day off of school,” Boatman said. “... His legacy is still alive and his dream is still alive.”
Among the children Boatman supervises, 10-year-old Jaamir Henry said he was excited to honor King because he looks up to him.
It’s cold, “but it’s worth it,” Henry said.
Part of a long-time tradition honoring King's legacy organized by the Decatur Human Relations Commission, the 34th annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon was Saturday at the Decatur Club. James A. Lewis, a former U.S. Attorney for Central Illinois who fought for civil rights in 1960s Mississippi was the featured speaker. An overarching theme of the luncheon was unity and moving forward.
Larry Graves said he’s been to so many Freedom Marches he can’t remember the exact amount. Greta Nelson said she’s been to all of them except for two.
“He was brave to stand before millions of people to address people that they don’t have to be afraid anymore,” Nelson said. “They can live their life with freedom.”
Tones from an organ sounded through the chapel as marchers arrived to warmth around 12:40 p.m. City leaders, pastors and government officials were recognized by Human Rights Commission Chair Derrick Thaxton.
The Rev. Byron Hansboro, pastor of the Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1720 W. Hunt St., said the crowd came together to celebrate the life and legacy of King, realizing “his dream has not been fulfilled even in 2020.”
He said although the finish line is distant, society has made strides to equality and accomplishing King’s dream. Although Hansboro said changes have been made, the race is not over.
“Can you imagine how much harder it was to organize? To get people out? To get a rally together? To get people to hear his message? It was so much harder,” Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe said. “He did it one city at a time, one rally at a time, one movement, one protest, one march at a time, because it was so very important. And the world changed.”
Featured speaker Nikki Garry, vice chair of the Human Relations Commission and owner of the business Your Money Matters, explained to the room the importance of leaving a legacy, just as King did.
She asked the crowd why they honor King.
“Because he sacrificed,” “Because of love,” “He changed the world,” people answered.
“In other words, because he left a legacy,” Garry said, and changed lives for the better.
She discussed respected women and men from history, such as Rosa Parks, Michael Jordan and Moses, and listed characteristics they are known for and remembered by.
“What are we doing to leave a legacy?” Garry asked, urging listeners to be mindful of their character and to help their community. She explained when someone dies, they can’t take their money or items. The only thing they can be remembered by is their character and reputation.
“Dr. King did something,” Garry said. “He left a legacy, he left lessons and his life speaks for itself. But now the baton has been passed to us. So what are we doing? ... We have to pave the way for the next generation to come.”
