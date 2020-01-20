'The baton has been passed to us': Decatur's annual Freedom March honors the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

“I try to tell her the importance of it, even if it is cold,” Cassandra Flowers said. “I try to tell her the reason why we do this. We’ve come far as a people, but still there’s room for improvement.”

Police lead the dozens of people during their journey toward the church on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, as Angela Grant belted hymns. The Decatur Family YMCA brought a group of children who were eager to be part of the march.

Jayjuan Boatman said he’s been to 11 Freedom Marches. Now an employee of the YMCA, he said it’s nice to share with children what he’s been doing as a kid.

“When I found out the kids actually wanted to march in the cold, it was just an amazing thing and an amazing idea, because some kids would rather play games and be in the warm, and it’s their day off of school,” Boatman said. “... His legacy is still alive and his dream is still alive.”

Among the children Boatman supervises, 10-year-old Jaamir Henry said he was excited to honor King because he looks up to him.

It’s cold, “but it’s worth it,” Henry said.