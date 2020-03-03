The FBI gave Howard Buffett an award; he added a basketball competition — and a $100,000 donation

But he remains firm about his views on the dangers posed by cannabis. He said he’s spoken to more than 300 people battling with hard drug addictions and frequently hears the same sad story: “Whether they are now dealing with an opioid issue, a meth issue or a cocaine issue, they all said they started with marijuana,” Buffett said.

“There are usually two answers about how that happened. One is ‘I bought marijuana from this guy for 10 years and eventually he said hey, I’ve got something else you can try and here it is. And the next thing I know I’m shooting up heroin.’

“And the other reason they say is ‘Well, when I was a kid, my brother took me to a party and I was kind of high on marijuana and they were passing around some pills and I took some. Now I got a problem.’”

Buffett said his experience was that cannabis poses a clear and present danger, a pathway, to heavier drug use. He knows that other people, based on their experiences, might draw different conclusions. But he is sticking with what life, and the lives of others, has shown him.

“Based on all the lessons I’ve learned, I don’t think it's responsible for us to encourage any kind of drug use,” he added.