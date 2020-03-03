The FBI gave Howard Buffett an award; he added a basketball competition — and a $100,000 donation

DECATUR — It’s hard to upstage Decatur philanthropist and former Macon County Sheriff Howard G. Buffett.
The FBI came to town Tuesday and met Buffett at the Community Care Campus and Crossing Healthcare to present a prestigious public service award to his namesake Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which contributed more than $60 million to the state-of-the art drug addiction treatment facility.
After receiving a certificate for the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award for 2019 in the campus Elements Fitness Center, Buffett immediately began recruiting participants for a surprise free throw basketball competition. Onlookers were shocked but game, and several people had a crack at it with Timothy A. Ferguson, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Springfield Division, getting close with a rim shot.
But the star of the afternoon was recovering cocaine addict Jade Morey, who sank a basket all the way from the back wall of the gym — swish, straight in without touching the sides. Buffett then announced that the FBI rim shot would be worth $50,000 and Morey’s magnificent basket would be worth another $50,000, and then presented checks for $100,000 to Tanya Andricks, executive director of Crossing Healthcare.
But the 35-year-old Morey said he was the one who felt like the real winner after spending his first week living on campus and getting treatment and help for his drug problem.
“I had been using cocaine for 15 years, on and off,” said the Decatur man. “Well, I decided to change my life because I got a 9-year-old daughter and she means more to me than anything in this world. And, with me being on drugs, I can’t be a good father to her. Now, with this program here, it's working good for me so far and I am finally happy again.”
It’s stories like that which earned the FBI award for the foundation. Sean M. Cox, Special Agent in charge of the FBI Springfield Division, said the award was richly deserved for the efforts to “address the opiate epidemic” and support short- and long-term addiction recovery programs.
“Mr. Buffett and his foundation has not only impacted your community, it’s also making a positive impact in the State of Illinois ...” said Cox. “Helping individuals who are finding themselves in troubled times, and helping them find a new pathway in life, there is no greater gift.”
Buffett's private foundation for years has donated tens of millions of dollars to Decatur-area causes, ranging from equipment for law enforcement to contributions to the WSOY Community Food Drive to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park that is named for his wife.
On Tuesday, he said he “really appreciated” the award related to the drug campus and said it honored all those, from addicts to law enforcement to health care workers, whose stories and experiences had persuaded his foundation to tackle drug addiction head-on.
“It became apparent that we couldn’t fix it by locking people up in jail,” said Buffett, who served as sheriff from 2017 to 2018. “And we couldn’t fix it by ignoring it.”
Buffett is well-known for his anti-drug stance. His foundation recently made a $500,000 donation for a Decatur Police officer who will focus on driving under the influence enforcement.
Some critics on social media and at Decatur City Council meetings have accused him, in recent months, of influencing the council to reject allowing recreational cannabis dispensaries and related businesses within city limits.
Buffett said Tuesday the council's 6-1 decision was theirs alone: “Well, first of all I had nothing to do with the cannabis dispensary issue, OK? That was a city council vote,” he said.
But he remains firm about his views on the dangers posed by cannabis. He said he’s spoken to more than 300 people battling with hard drug addictions and frequently hears the same sad story: “Whether they are now dealing with an opioid issue, a meth issue or a cocaine issue, they all said they started with marijuana,” Buffett said.
“There are usually two answers about how that happened. One is ‘I bought marijuana from this guy for 10 years and eventually he said hey, I’ve got something else you can try and here it is. And the next thing I know I’m shooting up heroin.’
“And the other reason they say is ‘Well, when I was a kid, my brother took me to a party and I was kind of high on marijuana and they were passing around some pills and I took some. Now I got a problem.’”
Buffett said his experience was that cannabis poses a clear and present danger, a pathway, to heavier drug use. He knows that other people, based on their experiences, might draw different conclusions. But he is sticking with what life, and the lives of others, has shown him.
“Based on all the lessons I’ve learned, I don’t think it's responsible for us to encourage any kind of drug use,” he added.
Tuesday’s FBI presentation will be followed by a grander ceremony at the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., on May 1 with the presentation being made by FBI Director Christopher A. Wray. The award to the Buffett Foundation is one of only 56 presented to individuals and organizations in any year.
The Herald & Review's parent company, Lee Enterprises, announced in January that it would buy Berkshire Hathaway's news publications for $140 million. Howard Buffett's father, Warren Buffett, is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.
