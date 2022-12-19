The Hall at Five Twenty hosting blood drive

DECATUR — The Hall at Five Twenty is working with ImpactLife to host a community blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The blood drive will be from 12-6 p.m. at 520 E. North St.

All donors will receive an ImpactLife promo voucher for their choice of either a $20 e-gift card (Target, Amazon, Walmart etc.) or a donation on their behalf to Feeding America and planting a tree.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo identification is required.

To donate, contact ImpactLife Springfield at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org.

