 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Herald & Review is partnering with CEFCU who are sponsoring 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

The Hall at Five Twenty hosting blood drive

  • 0

DECATUR — The Hall at Five Twenty is working with ImpactLife to host a community blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The blood drive will be from 12-6 p.m. at 520 E. North St.

Gourmandize has compiled a list of foods that improve blood circulation and keep your veins and arteries in good shape.
All donors will receive an ImpactLife promo voucher for their choice of either a $20 e-gift card (Target, Amazon, Walmart etc.) or a donation on their behalf to Feeding America and planting a tree.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo identification is required.

To donate, contact ImpactLife Springfield at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescue mission ongoing after Thailand warship sank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News