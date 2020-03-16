The Herald & Review is closing public access to its office

The Herald & Review is closing public access to its Decatur office through March 31 as a precaution to keep our employees and customers safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The customer service counter also will be closed. Billing and delivery questions are being handled through (800) 453-2472 and herald-review.com.

Our journalists will continue reporting this crucial community story and its impact on residents. In addition, our carriers will continue to bring you each day’s paper. We are doing everything we can to keep them and our distribution facilities as safe as possible.

Complete coverage about coronavirus continues at herald-review.com. Visit herald-review.com/newsletters to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter sent daily at 4 p.m.

