The Herald & Review's No. 3 story of 2019: Decatur Celebration's setbacks and success

The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2019. Join the conversation at herald-review.com/letters.
DECATUR — Decatur Celebration faced a challenging 2019, but the show went on.
In March, producer Lori Sturgill announced that she was resigning her leadership job running the three-day downtown street festival.
"I have loved being a part of the Decatur Celebration for the past 20 years of my life, but it is time for me to pursue other passions," she said in a statement. "I wish nothing but the best for the organization."
The move came after more than 20 volunteers and donors signed a letter saying they wouldn't take part unless changes were made. The letter, which the Herald & Review obtained, questioned decision-making by organizers "who have not acted in Celebration's best interest."
The annual event, which started as a free festival in 1986, has faced ongoing financial struggles. Over the years, musicians such as Gretchen Wilson, Kansas, Joan Jett, Rick Springfield, Nelly and Bret Michaels have played there. Admission was charged for the first time in 2017.
You have free articles remaining.
In the wake of the Sturgill resignation, Jarrod Cox, events and sponsorship coordinator at Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce, was brought on as producer in April and went into action getting the pieces lined up by August.
The community rallied and sponsors were lined up.
In the end, Decatur Celebration went on. The Razzle Dazzle Good Times Parade was held. The food vendors filled the streets.
Then, after all was over, work shifted to next year.
Decatur Celebration 2020 is planned Aug. 7-9.
Kennedy Nolen's 6 most memorable stories from 2019
Kennedy Nolen's 6 most memorable stories from 2019
Kennedy Nolen joined the Herald & Review in February, but she's had an eventful first year on staff. Asked to choose her five favorite stories, Kennedy gave us six — that's how much she loves her work. Here's what she had to say.
With this story, I was able to witness a beautiful moment of five children receiving their forever home and stability.
A joint effort, Analisa Trofimuk and I were able to inform Decatur residents about a public safety position being introduced to the Decatur Po…
I love music, so being able to share the rise of vinyl, and connecting the trend to local residents and businesses, was great.
This story shows how important dogs are in our lives. Not only are the dogs benefiting from companionship from the inmates, but the offenders …
Not only do I love Monticello, I got to share my creative side, column-style. I love being playful when I write, which doesn’t happen often wi…
I am a clean-freak, so when this story idea came about, I jumped on it. I don’t necessarily follow Marie Kondo’s techniques, but it was fascin…