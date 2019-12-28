The Herald & Review's No. 3 story of 2019: Decatur Celebration's setbacks and success

The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2019. Join the conversation at herald-review.com/letters.

DECATUR — Decatur Celebration faced a challenging 2019, but the show went on.

In March, producer Lori Sturgill announced that she was resigning her leadership job running the three-day downtown street festival.

"I have loved being a part of the Decatur Celebration for the past 20 years of my life, but it is time for me to pursue other passions," she said in a statement. "I wish nothing but the best for the organization."

The move came after more than 20 volunteers and donors signed a letter saying they wouldn't take part unless changes were made. The letter, which the Herald & Review obtained, questioned decision-making by organizers "who have not acted in Celebration's best interest."