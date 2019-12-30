The Herald & Review's No. 1 story of 2019: Legalization of recreational cannabis

The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2019. Join the conversation at herald-review.com/letters.

Lawmakers in 2019 made Illinois the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana, which had been a key platform of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's campaign.

Pritzker in June signed the legislation that makes cannabis growth, sales, possession and consumption legal for adults 21 and over. The state first legalized marijuana for medical use in 2014, then expanded the medical use program in 2018 and again this year.

The law allows residents to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower, 500 milligrams of THC in a cannabis-infused product such as edibles and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate. Out-of-state visitors can have half as much.

The legislation also provides for automatic expungement of arrests for marijuana possession under 30 grams, and Pritzker said he would pardon those with convictions for possession up to 30 grams. Residents can seek expungement of cases involving up to 500 grams.

