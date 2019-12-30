The Herald & Review's No. 1 story of 2019: Legalization of recreational cannabis

The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2019. Join the conversation at herald-review.com/letters.
Lawmakers in 2019 made Illinois the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana, which had been a key platform of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's campaign.
Pritzker in June signed the legislation that makes cannabis growth, sales, possession and consumption legal for adults 21 and over. The state first legalized marijuana for medical use in 2014, then expanded the medical use program in 2018 and again this year.
The law allows residents to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower, 500 milligrams of THC in a cannabis-infused product such as edibles and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate. Out-of-state visitors can have half as much.
The legislation also provides for automatic expungement of arrests for marijuana possession under 30 grams, and Pritzker said he would pardon those with convictions for possession up to 30 grams. Residents can seek expungement of cases involving up to 500 grams.
You have free articles remaining.
An important part of the plan calls for favoritism in licensing for "social equity applicants," meaning business owners and workers from poor minority areas, or those who were arrested for or convicted of misdemeanor marijuana crimes that are due to be expunged under the plan.
Local governments can choose whether to allow dispensaries, cultivation centers and other businesses. The Decatur City Council voted not to allow either, though a group of residents is pushing for a nonbinding referendum on the subject on the November ballot.
Law enforcement agencies face complications in enforcing the law for impaired drivers because cannabis can take many forms, including edibles that look and smell like regular food. In addition to field sobriety tests, the Illinois State Police plan to use saliva tests to check for impairment, while Decatur police say they will use blood tests.
The Chicago Tribune contributed.