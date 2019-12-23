The Herald & Review's No. 7 story of 2019: Neighborhood revitalization

The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2019. Join the conversation at herald-review.com/letters.

DECATUR — City leaders this year continued to push forward on the long-stated goal of revitalizing Decatur's core neighborhoods.

The revitalization effort, an informal goal of city leaders for years, was formally launched in 2017 with a period of extensive public feedback. City council members this year said it was "time to take action" and begin moving forward on the strategies they have identified.

In June, the council held a 2 ½-hour special study session to talk about neighborhood issues. Neighborhood revitalization was one of seven major goals that the council approved in November as a guide to its spending priorities.

That work included the demolition of dozens of vacant properties that had deteriorated to the point of being unsafe. Newly available funding made it possible for the city to chip away at its demolition list, which included nearly 200 properties, some deemed unsafe years earlier.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}