The Herald & Review's No. 7 story of 2019: Neighborhood revitalization

The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2019.
DECATUR — City leaders this year continued to push forward on the long-stated goal of revitalizing Decatur's core neighborhoods.
The revitalization effort, an informal goal of city leaders for years, was formally launched in 2017 with a period of extensive public feedback. City council members this year said it was "time to take action" and begin moving forward on the strategies they have identified.
In June, the council held a 2 ½-hour special study session to talk about neighborhood issues. Neighborhood revitalization was one of seven major goals that the council approved in November as a guide to its spending priorities.
That work included the demolition of dozens of vacant properties that had deteriorated to the point of being unsafe. Newly available funding made it possible for the city to chip away at its demolition list, which included nearly 200 properties, some deemed unsafe years earlier.
A Herald & Review analysis in August found that nearly a quarter of the properties on the list belonged to out-of-state owners. Many bought the properties as real estate investments, sometimes without having seen them, and then walked away, forcing the city to pursue resolution through a lengthy legal process.
Funding from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, among other sources, made it possible to demolish more of the abandoned properties this year.
The council also voted in September to join the Central Illinois Land Bank headquartered in Vermilion County. Joining a land bank has been among ideas discussed by the council for years as part of neighborhood revitalization strategies. The land bank is funded by the Illinois Housing Development Authority and opens the door to grants to help manage vacant properties.
