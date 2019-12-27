The Herald & Review's No. 4 story of 2019: Nelson Park developments

The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2019. Join the conversation at herald-review.com/letters.

DECATUR — It was another big year for the ongoing effort to transform Nelson Park into a hub of recreational opportunities on the city's east side.

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater had its first season, selling more than 33,000 tickets and hosting nearly 40 events. The lineup began with classic rockers 38 Special on Memorial Day weekend, and also included Wynonna & The Big Noise, Forever Motown, Brian McKnight, Scotty McCreery amd Jordan Feliz.

The top ticket seller was Grammy-nominated country artist Trace Adkins, whose September show sold out within 36 hours. Adkins was not on the original schedule, but Wilcott was able to schedule him for the show in between stops on his tour.

The venue's manager, Mike Wilcott, said the success exceeded his expectations.