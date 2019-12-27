You are the owner of this article.
The Herald & Review's No. 4 story of 2019: Nelson Park developments
Amphitheater file

A large crowd enjoys the weather and music at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater during the 95Q Fan Appreciation Concert in June. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2019. Join the conversation at herald-review.com/letters

DECATUR — It was another big year for the ongoing effort to transform Nelson Park into a hub of recreational opportunities on the city's east side. 

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater had its first season, selling more than 33,000 tickets and hosting nearly 40 events. The lineup began with classic rockers 38 Special on Memorial Day weekend, and also included Wynonna & The Big Noise, Forever Motown, Brian McKnight, Scotty McCreery amd Jordan Feliz.

The top ticket seller was Grammy-nominated country artist Trace Adkins, whose September show sold out within 36 hours. Adkins was not on the original schedule, but Wilcott was able to schedule him for the show in between stops on his tour.  

The venue's manager, Mike Wilcott, said the success exceeded his expectations. 

Work also continued on the new water park, Splash Cove, which is set to open this summer. The facility along U.S. 36 includes four water slides, including a stand-up slide and one with three lanes for racing; three pools, including a leisure pool with a kids' play structure and a competition pool with diving boards and rock climbing; and a "wet deck" space where adults can cool off by moving pool chairs into shallow water.

Splash Cove file

Employees of Klarer, a water slide design company based in Switzerland, try out elements of Splash Cove in October. The Decatur Park District provided a preview of the new water park to members of the media. 

Construction began in July 2018 on the facility, which is next to the Overlook Adventure Park complex that includes a ropes course, miniature golf course and two restaurants.

The work so far has cost roughly $10 million, officials say. A state grant is funding an additional $3 million of work to add a lazy river next year. 

Admission fees will be $8 for children 4-12, $10 for ages 13-64 and $9 for those 65 and older. Children 3 and under will be free with a paid adult. Season passes also will be available starting May 1. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

