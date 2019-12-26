The Herald & Review's No. 5 story of 2019: New city manager Scot Wrighton

The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2019. Join the conversation at herald-review.com/letters.

DECATUR — This year saw a major change in city administration with the arrival of City Manager Scot Wrighton in March and Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth.

Wrighton's hiring was announced in January. He came from Streator, where he had been the city manager for four years in addition to another stint from 1987 to 1994.

Wrighton said he would act as a "change agent" for the community, providing outside-the-box thinking to help steer the city toward solutions.

