The Herald & Review's No. 5 story of 2019: New city manager Scot Wrighton

The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2019. Join the conversation at herald-review.com/letters.
DECATUR — This year saw a major change in city administration with the arrival of City Manager Scot Wrighton in March and Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth.
Wrighton's hiring was announced in January. He came from Streator, where he had been the city manager for four years in addition to another stint from 1987 to 1994.
Wrighton said he would act as a "change agent" for the community, providing outside-the-box thinking to help steer the city toward solutions.
"If you're looking for someone who can just mind the store and make sure the bills get paid, then hire somebody else," he said at the time. "Because helping the governing body make some fundamentally different directional changes, policy changes is what I can hopefully help them to do and bring together different elements in the community."
The 2020 budget Wrighton created, in collaboration with city council and staff members, includes seven major goals that will guide spending priorities in the coming year.
He replaced Tim Gleason, who left the city's top executive job in July to assume the same position in Bloomington. He had worked in Decatur for three years. Eight months later, Decatur's former Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus also left to assume the same position in Bloomington, working under Gleason. Tyus had worked in city government for 18 years.
Kindseth had been village administrator in Beach Park in Lake County. He started in Decatur on Sept. 30.
