The Herald & Review's No. 8 story of 2019: Opening of the Community Care Campus and Northeast Community Fund

DECATUR — Community leaders this year celebrated opening of the Community Care Campus, a 27-acre collection of social service and drug rehabilitation facilities funded by Howard Buffett.
"It is going to save lives," said Buffett, a former Macon County sheriff who has given millions to Decatur-area causes in recent years.
He was speaking at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the Crossing Recovery Center, 495 East Central Ave., which will provide medical detox and residential care. A nearby building with two stories of dorm-style transitional housing will give patients a place to stay in the months after they finish treatment.
Buffett's foundation contributed more than $60 million to the campus, which is meant to take a comprehensive approach to drug addiction and opioid abuse in Macon County.
"I hope that it makes it a model for other communities in the country," Buffett said.
The facilities will be owned and operated by staff from Crossing Healthcare, a federally qualified health clinic that is part of the campus.
The campus also includes two apartment buildings with 20 units each available for patients; a recreational facility that will include outpatient facilities and a dental clinic; and an 80,000-square-foot building to house social service agencies Baby TALK and and Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corp.
Adjacent to the campus is the new home of the Northeast Community Fund, which helps those in need with food, clothing and other assistance. The agency, founded in Decatur in 1969, raised money for years for the $2.5 million facility.
The 17,000-square-foot facility was named for the organization's founder, Jerry Pelz, in a surprise unveiling in October.
