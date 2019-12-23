The Herald & Review's No. 8 story of 2019: Opening of the Community Care Campus and Northeast Community Fund

The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2019. Join the conversation at herald-review.com/letters.

DECATUR — Community leaders this year celebrated opening of the Community Care Campus, a 27-acre collection of social service and drug rehabilitation facilities funded by Howard Buffett.

"It is going to save lives," said Buffett, a former Macon County sheriff who has given millions to Decatur-area causes in recent years.

He was speaking at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the Crossing Recovery Center, 495 East Central Ave., which will provide medical detox and residential care. A nearby building with two stories of dorm-style transitional housing will give patients a place to stay in the months after they finish treatment.

Buffett's foundation contributed more than $60 million to the campus, which is meant to take a comprehensive approach to drug addiction and opioid abuse in Macon County.