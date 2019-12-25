The Herald & Review's No. 6 story of 2019: St. Teresa wins Class 2A state volleyball championship, a first for a Macon County school

Although the Bulldogs faced teams with larger rosters as they competed in Class 2A this season, the team stepped up to the challenge and won the state championship in November, becoming the first Macon County school to do so.
Coached by two-time Macon County Volleyball Coach of the Year Brad Dalton, the Bulldogs' roster was led by a talented group of seniors, including setter and Macon County Player of the Year Lexie Huck, outside hitter Abby Robinson and setter Cami Lobb. The team featured five players on the All-Macon County First Team -- Huck, Robinson, outside hitter Valerie Nutakor, middle hitter Addison Newbon and libero Grace Buxton -- and navigated a tough schedule with a 37-5 overall record, including a 14-game winning streak to cap off the season.
The Bulldogs won 28 of their final 29 games and in the playoffs faced off against the top 2A competition, according to MaxPreps.com, and beat them all. They knocked off No. 2-ranked Mater Dei twice, No. 6-ranked Quincy Notre Dame twice, No. 7-ranked Sacred Heart-Griffin, No. 9-ranked Downs Tri-Valley, No. 10-ranked Rockford Lutheran and No. 11-ranked Orion.
This was the fourth trip to the state tournament for the Bulldogs' volleyball program and its highest finish. The team finished in third place at last year’s Class 1A tournament and fourth in the 2010 and 2011 Class 2A tournaments. Overall, it's the 10th state title in St. Teresa's school history.
PHOTOS: St. Teresa volleyball wins Class 2A state championship!
St. Teresa head volleyball coach Brad Dalton and the team hoist the Class 2A state championship trophy after defeating Breese Mater Dei 25-22, 26-24 on Nov. 16 at Redbird Arena in Normal. The Bulldogs are the first Macon County school to become state volleyball champions.