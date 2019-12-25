The Herald & Review's No. 6 story of 2019: St. Teresa wins Class 2A state volleyball championship, a first for a Macon County school

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bulldogs won 28 of their final 29 games and in the playoffs faced off against the top 2A competition, according to MaxPreps.com, and beat them all. They knocked off No. 2-ranked Mater Dei twice, No. 6-ranked Quincy Notre Dame twice, No. 7-ranked Sacred Heart-Griffin, No. 9-ranked Downs Tri-Valley, No. 10-ranked Rockford Lutheran and No. 11-ranked Orion.

In the state championship match against Breese Mater Dei, the Bulldogs won in two sets, 25-22, 26-24. St. Teresa jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first set but faced a desperate Knights' team in the second set. The second set saw 11 ties between the teams before Newbon put away the game-winning kill to give the Bulldogs the title.

This was the fourth trip to the state tournament for the Bulldogs' volleyball program and its highest finish. The team finished in third place at last year’s Class 1A tournament and fourth in the 2010 and 2011 Class 2A tournaments. Overall, it's the 10th state title in St. Teresa's school history.

