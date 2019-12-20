The Herald & Review's No. 10 story of 2019: The rise and ridicule of vaping

Business owners argued that there was no connection between flavored vaping liquids and the rise of the lung injuries, which they said appear to be caused by black-market products. They also argued that they don't sell to minors and that their products are used by people trying to quit.

President Donald Trump and his top health officials in 2019 also said they would soon sweep virtually all flavored e-cigarettes from the market because of their appeal to children and teens. But that effort has stalled after vaping lobbyists pushed back and White House advisers told Trump the ban could cost him votes with adults who vape.

Congress is also considering legislation to increase the tobacco purchasing age to 21 nationally, which would also apply to e-cigarettes and vaping devices. It would mirror the age requirement in Illinois, which changed to 21 this summer.

