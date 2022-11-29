The Herald & Review's Giving Tuesday directory

Held annually during the week after Thanksgiving, the global Giving Tuesday campaign aims to encourage people to give back to their communities through volunteering or donations.

Launched in November 2010, the event follows the traditional retail "holidays" of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

To help local nonprofits and people who are looking for places to give, the Herald & Review this year solicited information from charitable organizations hoping to benefit from donations.

What follows is information provided by organizations in our coverage area.

Baby TALK

Address: 355 W. Marietta St., Decatur, IL 62522

Phone number: 217-475-2234

About the organization: "Baby TALK's mission is to positively impact child development by nurturing healthy and responsive relationships during the critical early years. Baby TALK envisions a society in which all families are engaged in trustworthy relationships to ensure child well-being and positive outcomes for families."

Beautify Decatur Coalition

Address: 2661 Candlewood Place, Decatur, IL 62526

Phone number: 217-433-4529

About the organization: "Organized in 2012, the Beautify Decatur Coalition (BDC) is an all-volunteer nonprofit whose mission is to instill a mindset in the Decatur community to constantly create and maintain a clean, beautiful public presence."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois

Address: 310 W. William St., Decatur IL 62522

Phone number: 217-428-4240

About the organization: The organization's mission is "to help children reach their potential and become productive citizens in our communities."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: The organization is seeking people to become "MatchMakers" in its monthly giving program or to volunteer to be a Big Brother or Big Sister.

Boy Scouts of America

Address: 262 W. Prairie Ave., Decatur, IL 62523

Phone number: 217-429-2326

About the organization: "The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law."

Central Illinois Christians In Mission

Address: 1000 E Locust St., Decatur, IL 62521

Phone number: 217-422-4246

Website: cicim.online

About the organization: "Our mission is to provides needy individuals in the Decatur area with household goods."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "We have no revenue stream except for free will donations. The funds we receive go towards our operating budget."

Child 1st Center

Address: 800 E. Clay St. Decatur, IL 62521

Phone number: 217-422-6294

About the organization: "Our programs strive to ensure that each child's needs are the priority, not the needs of law enforcement, medical providers, attorneys, caseworkers or other systems. The Center serves children and families in both Macon and Piatt Counties."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "As the number of children who have been victimized increases, we will need more funding to meet their needs."

Children's Museum of Illinois

Address: 55 S. Country Club Road, Decatur, IL 62521

Phone number: 217-423-5437

About the organization: "Our mission is to enrich the community through the informal education of the arts and sciences. We are a hands-on, interactive museum for children that focuses on children ages two through twelve, with ambitions to expand our focused age range."

Community Investment Corporation of Decatur, Inc.

Address: PO Box 228, Decatur, IL 62525

Phone number: 217-423-0352

Social media: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063749073202 (Community Investment Corporation of Decatur, Inc.)

About the organization: The organization's mission is "to promote the common good and general welfare of the citizens of Decatur; to lessen the burden on city government and on taxpayers; and to combat deterioration in our community."

Crossing Healthcare

Address: 320 E. Central Avenue, Decatur, IL 62521

Phone number: 217-877-9117

About the organization: The organization's mission is "providing excellent comprehensive healthcare that is affordable and accessible for the medically underserved."

Decatur Area Arts Council

Address: 125 N. Water St, Decatur, IL 62523

Phone number: 217-423-3189

About the organization: "DAAC introduces and promotes the arts, enhances arts educational opportunities, and increases the impact of and access to the arts to improve the quality of life in the community."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: The organization hopes to collect funds to upgrade its website to a mobile-friendly version.

Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity

Address: 932 E. Wood St., Decatur IL, 62521

Phone number: 217-425-6446

About the organization: "Decatur Area Habitat works with families to provide affordable homes in Decatur and Macon County. Our homeowners partner with Habitat to obtain decent, affordable housing with a no-interest mortgage, providing the family a hand up not a handout. Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, neighborhoods, communities and hope."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity has recently partnered with the City of Decatur and the High School Vocational Building program to rehabilitate homes which would otherwise be torn down. These funds will be used to rehabilitate and provide homes for families who partner with Decatur Habitat as well as train students in the building trades programs."

Decatur Block by Block

Address: P.O. Box 1458, Decatur, IL 62525

Phone number: 217-454-8432

About the organization: The organization's mission is "stabilizing neighborhoods with free home repairs and landscaping upgrades to improve curb appeal and promoting volunteerism."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "Funding to offset expense for rental space required for storing tools for neighborhood groups to use as needed."

Decatur Cares Rescue Mission

Address: 758 N. Water St., Decatur, IL 62523

Phone number: 217-424-2381

Social media: facebook.com/The-Water-Street-Mission-Resurrected-863600683773276 (The Water Street Mission Resurrected)

About the organization: The organization is a "men's homeless shelter helping men rebuild their lives thru the gospel of Jesus Christ."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: The organization is raising money to help replace its roof.

Decatur Catholic Radio

Address: 1800 E. Lake Shore Drive, Decatur, IL 62521

Phone number: 217-464-1099

About the organization: "The mission of Decatur Catholic Radio is to strengthen your Catholic faith and spread the Good News. We are lay Catholics dedicated to enlightening and entertaining, with energy and enthusiasm, following genuine Catholic teachings."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: Donations will be used for general support and to upgrade equipment.

Decatur Choral Society (Opus 24)

Address: PO Box 404, Decatur, IL 62525

About the organization: "DCS promotes the art of choral singing in Decatur and Macon County, most notably with our community choir Opus 24 and lesson scholarships for high school musicians."

Decatur House of Prayer

Address: 1920 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL 62526

Phone number: 217-330-8123

About the organization: "Our mission is to release worship and prayer day and night providing a corporate altar to the Lord and preparing the Bride."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "We are looking for operational costs for 2023."

Decatur Illinois Pride

Address: PO Box 32, Forsyth, IL 62535

Phone number: 217-246-2093

About the organization: The organization's mission is "to provide events for the LGBTQIA+ community which includes Decatur Pride Fest. We also set to provide support and advocacy for the LGBTQIA+ community and education for the general public."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: The organization is raising money for Decatur Pride Fest, scheduled for September 2023.

Decatur Macon County Senior Center

Address: 1430 N. 22nd St., Decatur, IL 62526

Phone number: 217-429-1239

About the organization: The organization's mission is "to serve Decatur and Macon County senior citizens in a compassionate, caring manner. We promote increased independence, dignity, safety as well as physical and mental health."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: Funds will support the center and daily expenses.

Decatur Memorial Foundation

Address: 2300 N. Edward St., Decatur, IL 62526

Phone number: 217-876-2146

Website: memorial.health/dmf

About the organization: "Our mission is to improve lives and build stronger communities through better health."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: The organization is seeking funding this year to support healthcare career education, which aims to support Decatur Memorial Hospital employees as they obtain advanced certifications; hospice Sharing Wishes, which grants the wishes of hospice patients; and cancer care, supporting early detection and education efforts, support groups and programs.

Decatur Sister Cities

Address: 2980 S. Amelia Ave. Decatur, IL62521

Phone number: 217-620-6850

Social media: facebook.com/groups/160095074074339 (Decatur Sister Cities)

About the organization: "Founded in 1966, our mission is to maintain relationships with our (now) two Sister Cities: Tokorozawa, Japan and Seevetal, Germany. To do that, we sponsor several kind of exchanges including high school student exchanges and adult exchanges where most enjoy a home-stay experience."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "We are seeking funds to help students pay for airfare for the exchanges."

Dove, Inc.

Address: 302 S. Union St., Decatur, IL 62521

Phone number: 217-428-6616

About the organization: The organization's mission is "working toward social justice, equality and understanding."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: Funding will be used to support all of Dove's programs.

Empowerment Opportunity Center

Address: 360 E. Marietta St., Decatur, IL 62521

Phone number: 217-428-0155

About the organization: "Our mission is to provide opportunities that empower people facing financial instability to reach economic self-reliance and an improved quality of life, and to advocate for those we serve alongside community partners."

Energy Assistance Foundation

Address: PO Box 1758, Decatur, IL 62525

Phone number: 217-424-6424

About the organization: The organization's mission is "helping income-qualified families keep the lights on at home. Through Warm Neighbors Cool Friends, the Foundation provides year-round utility bill payment assistance and energy efficiency solutions for moderate-income individuals and families throughout Illinois."

First Christian Church - Decatur IL

Address: 3350 N. MacArthur Road, Decatur, IL 62526

Phone number: 217-875-3350

About the organization: "It's our mission to develop devoted followers of Jesus Christ by growing and serving together."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: Proceeds from the church's CHRISTMAS GIVE 2022 program will fund the following: JJ Minton of Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Mason Jones of Campus Outreach; Wayne and Leslie Kent serving Ukrainian refugees in Poland; BJ and Mary Leonard, who will becoming full-time missionaries in Kenya in 2024.

Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial

Address: Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial c/o Ron Moore 55 Ridgecrest Drive, Decatur, IL 62521

Phone number: 217-972-0587

About the organization: "Our goals are to preserve the natural beauty of the park, which is the site of Abraham Lincoln's first home in Illinois, and raise awareness about its historical significance."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "An interpretive kiosk at Whitley Dam, installation of a recreational bags game, new storage shed."

God's Shelter of Love

Address: 929 N. Union St., Decatur, IL 62522

Phone number: 217-422-2790

About the organization: "Our mission is to provide help and hope to homeless women and children in the Decatur area."

The Good Samaritan Inn

Address: 920 N. Union St., Decatur, IL 62522

Phone number: 217-429-1455

About the organization: "The Good Samaritan Inn creates social and economic opportunity through nourishment, gardening, and education. We are open 365 days a year including all holidays to feed people lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and grow fresh produce for our Noon Meal and partner food pantries with our Mercy Gardens program."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "With rising food, utility, and labor costs, keeping our dining room open is a challenge. We are seeking funds to make sure we can continue to have a safe space for people to gather and eat a nutritious meal every day."

Heritage Behavioral Health Center

Address: 151 N. Main Street, Decatur, Il 62523

Phone number: 217-362-6262

About the organization: "The mission of Heritage Behavioral Health Center is to improve the mental and physical well-being of those we serve and to advance behavioral health in the community."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: The organization hopes to use funds for capital expenses for remodeling of its residential rehabilitation program and crisis/withdrawal management program.

History of the Heartland

Address: 3973 N. Skippy Drive, Decatur, IL 62526

Phone number: 217-791-1385

About the organization: The organization's mission is "to preserve and celebrate the historic structures and stories of the people of Decatur."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: Donations will be used to support Historic Preservation Week events and activities.

Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County

Address: 3373 N. Woodford St., Decatur, IL 62526

Phone number: 217-876-0000

About the organization: The organization's mission is "to provide relief of suffering animals, to prevent cruelty to animals, to assist in the placement of animals, to promote spaying and neutering, and providing education to the community for the humane treatment of animals."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: Funds will be used for food and veterinary care for the animals housed at the shelter.

Illinois Raptor Center

Address: 5695 W. Hill Road, Decatur, IL 62522

Phone number: 217-963-6909

About the organization: "The IRC has provided care for orphaned and injured native wildlife since 1991. The IRC is a partner in avian research with Millikin University Biology Department."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "At the present time the IRC would use funds to purchase lead testing strips to diagnosis lead poisoning in bird patients, especially in bald eagles. (Forty-eight test strips cost $500.) Also the cost of feeding animals in our care is around $3,700 a month."

The INC Spot

Address: 269 W. Eldorado St., Decatur, IL 62522

Phone number: 217-706-5074

About the organization: "The INC Spot powered is a 501c3 entity that is dedicated to incubating and growing minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in Central Illinois. The organization found that there was a lack in guidance, direction and resources for minorities that desired to be their own boss."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "We are looking for assistance in maintaining our youth programs. Emergency Medical Technician: Free certification program for youth. Young B.O.S. (Business Over Streets): Youth entrepreneurship program geared to teach starting a business. Project A.C.T. (Adolescent CPR TRAINING): Free CPR training for youth."

James Millikin Homestead

Address: 125 N. Pine St., Decatur, IL 62522

Phone number: 217-422-9003

About the organization: "The James Millikin Homestead, is the former residence of James and Anna Millikin, founders of Millikin University, Millikin Bank, and Millikin Estate Trust, and was built in 1875-6. In June 1974, the Millikin Homestead was added to the National Register of Historic places and is now maintained and enjoyed by the community."

Macon County CASA

Address: 141 S. Main St., Suite 722 Decatur, IL 62523

Phone number: 217-428-8424

About the organization: "Macon County CASA recruits and trains community members to become court appointed special advocates (CASAs) for local children in foster care. CASA's goal is to be the consistent and trusted adult in the lives of foster children who are assigned to us by the Macon and DeWitt Counties' Juvenile Advocacy judges while working towards the goal of a safe and permanent home for each child."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "Currently, Macon County CASA is assigned to just 55% of the total 630 children in Macon County's foster care system. We are seeking funds to increase our impact to more of the total number of children in care."

Macon County Fair Association

Address: PO Box 3305 62524 / 3700 N. Westlawn Ave., Decatur, IL 62526

Phone number: 217-875-0135

About the organization: The organization's mission is "to promote local agriculture & educate our community about agriculture by providing an annual Ag Fair, and exhibitions and entertainment year round."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "We are currently raising money for our 'Back to Our Roots Campaign.' Which is strictly for capital improvements to the fairgrounds. Built in 1954, the fairgrounds has never seen major upgrades — and numerous upgrades are desperately needed."

Macon Resources

Address: 2121 Hubbard Ave., Decatur, IL 62526

Phone number: 217-875-1910

About the organization: The organization's mission is "providing services that promote the growth, independence and self-worth of children and adults with disabilities in Macon County."

Meridian Ag Foundation

Address: 728 S. Wall St., Macon, IL. 62544

Phone number: 217-433-2979

About the organization: The organization's mission is "to construct an Ag Tech facility for the new agriculture program at Meridian High School and support programming for the students and the FFA chapter, exposing them to agricultural and skilled trade careers and leadership opportunities."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "Besides capital construction funding, tools will be needed to outfit the new shop building."

Mid-Illinois Big Brothers Big Sisters

Address: 825 18th St., Charleston, IL 61920

Phone number: 217-348-8741

About the organization: "We make a difference by creating professionally supported one-to-one matches for kids who want to realize their full potential."

Millikin Big Blue Backpacks

Address: 1184 W. Main St., Decatur, IL 62522

Phone number: 217-424-6335

About the organization: "Big Blue Backpacks is a student managed organization that supplies over 100 bags of food for students at Dennis School, on weekends."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "We need donations to replenish food supplies."

Millikin Big Blue Pantry

Address: 1184 W. Main St., Decatur, IL 62522

Phone number: 217-424-6335

About the organization: "The mission of The Big Blue Pantry is to aid Millikin University in delivering on the promise of education by serving as a center for social services performance learning, primarily as a student-managed food pantry."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "We are seeking funds to replenish food supplies and to expand services off campus."

New Hope Animal Outreach

Address: Box 22, 2919 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur IL 62525

Phone number: 217-413-8646

About the organization: The organization's mission is "to take a community based approach to saving and providing quality lives to animals by facilitating education of humane ownership, affordable spay/neuter programs, and healthcare."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: The organization is seeking donations to fund its feral cat trap/neuter/release program.

New Vision Community Services Food Pantry

Address: 560 N. Van Dyke St., Decatur, IL 62534

Phone number: 217-413-1738

About the organization: "We are dedicated to serving the underserved in our community with needed food."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "Looking for funds to help us purchase food and operating cost for the pantry."

PawPrint Ministries

Address: 226 W. Eldorado St., Decatur, IL 62522

Phone number: 217-854-6340

About the organization: The organization's mission is "serving in hospitals, libraries, nursing homes, tragedies, and more providing comfort with our comfort dogs."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "Funds will be used to assist in securing a larger office space to host weekly comfort dog trainings. Our Facebook page includes more information about a special Giving Tuesday Matching Funds program."

PFLAG Decatur

Address: 3358 N. Taylor Ave., Decatur, IL 62526

Phone number: 217-875-5119

Social media: facebook.com/groups/652120161630148 (PFLAG Decatur IL)

About the organization: The organization's mission is "to offer support, advocacy and education for LGBTQ+ persons and their families."

Project Linus

Address: 730 Stevens Creek Blvd., Forsyth, IL 62535

Phone number: 217-454-6745

About the organization: "Project Linus makes and donates handmade afghans, quilts and blankets to seriously ill and traumatized children. Project Linus also provides service opportunities for members of the community for the benefit of children."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: Donations are used to purchase blanket-making supplies, such as fabric, fleece and yarn.

Richland Community College Foundation

Address: One College Park, Decatur, IL 62521

Phone number: 217-875-7211 Ext. 6350

About the organization: "The Richland Community College Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to growing assets of the Foundation through gifts, grants and investment income and providing leadership in the allocation of funds for scholarship, programs, equipment and facilities. Our mission is to support the College by strengthening connections to the community, promoting excellence in teaching, and providing access for student success."

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois

Address: 610 N 7th St, Springfield IL 62702

Phone number: 217-528-3314

About the organization: "Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois provides a supportive place for families to stay while their child is receiving medical care."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "Please visit our Wish List on our website for additional items."

SAIL - Soyland Access to Independent Living

Address: 2449 E. Federal Drive, Decatur, IL 62526

Phone number: 217-876-8888

About the organization: "SAIL promotes independent living for all people with disabilities through advocacy, information and referral, peer mentoring, skills training and transition services."

Veterans Recognition of Central Illinois

Address: 190 N. Houck St., Decatur, IL 62522

Phone number: 217-853-1710

Social media: facebook.com/groups/383321151780534 (Vietnam Era Veterans Recognition Day)

About the organization: The organization's mission is "to honor the service of our veterans and educate the public about veterans."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: Funds are used to pay for programs, which are free to veterans and the public.

Vinnie's Helping Hands

Address: 1823 N. 30th St., Decatur, IL 62526

Phone number: 217-412-7427

About the organization: The organization's mission is "to help as many families as possible for Christmas."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: The organization is raising money for its annual toy drive.

LOVE LIFE COMMUNITY RADIO STATION 107.9 FM

Address: 367 W. Prairie Ave, Decatur, IL 62522

Phone number: 217-330-8833

Social Media: Facebook, Love Life Community Radio

About the organization: The organization's mission is to build a radio station for the community and is helping young boys and girls.

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: The organization is raising money for its new building to house the 501c3 Non-For-Profit Corporation Program Radio Station.