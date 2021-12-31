The Herald & Review's goals for 2022 — and how to help us

We asked our Herald & Review journalists to tell us their goals for 2022 and what they're working on.

Our mission is to provide important journalism to our community, and we need your help. Below is a list of our reporters and what they’re focusing on in the new year.

If you have an idea, we’d love to hear from you.

Donnette Beckett

“Together Decatur” columnist, food and entertainment reporter

Now that theaters and other venues have opened up again, I’m looking forward to seeing all the creativity that was pent up during the pandemic.

Decatur restaurants have some interesting menu items. My co-workers and I will surely be testing out any fun foods they offer.

The "Together Decatur" column has been an important element to my writing and growing as a journalist. I always learn something new about the community and hope the lessons continue.

Matthew Flaten

Take a look at name, image and likeness rules affecting high school students

Continue to investigate how the COVID-19 pandemic and the regulations around it affect high school athletes.

Take a look at the financial health of our local golf courses.

Take a look in the archives to celebrate the anniversaries of memorable Decatur sports events from the past.

Mateusz Janik

Breaking news reporter

I want to focus on other aspects of law enforcement that can give insight into certain roles or facets of agencies in the city or around the county. I’d like to also contribute more stories that appeal to a younger audience, something that can help bring in some more young adult readers.

I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to share as many stories as I have and that will always be my priority during my time as a journalist in Decatur.

Brenden Moore

Illinois state government reporter

First and foremost, I want to diversify my sources. It's very easy to get in the habit of "going back to the well" of longtime trusted, reliable sources, but talking to more people of different backgrounds and perspectives leads to more nuanced reporting.

I also hope to do more public accountability reporting, especially at the local level. This means devoting more time to filing FOIA requests and sifting through public information in search of stories.

2022 is an election year and I want to be the go-to reporter for political news, especially in our backyard. There will be several hot congressional races in our area, including a potential primary between two Republican incumbents. So I'll be looking to produce some memorable campaign journalism this year.

I also hope to finally get our Illinois state government podcast off the ground. We have a good concept, now the challenge is getting it off the ground. Stay tuned.

Scott Perry

Local news editor

A lot of attention is paid to the things that go wrong, especially during a pandemic. But the world keeps turning and progress continues to be made.

I want to do a better job of chronicling those successes, especially on the business side of things with the return of an On Biz-like column that shares with our readers what business are opening or expanding (and those that are closing, too); and enhancing our Business Achievements, which highlight new hires, promotions and businesses and employees earning honors.

As we emerge from the pandemic, there are more things going on. I would like for the Herald & Review to be a clearinghouse for information about activities and events. Much of this will be done through awareness of our post-it yourself calendar of events at herald-review.com/events, with stories highlighting some of the more unique activities/events.

Tony Reid

Courts and public safety reporter

Expand our coverage of the court system with a look at some interesting cases on the civil, as opposed to criminal, side of the law. Many fascinating issues, from contested wills to high dollar lawsuits, are fought over in civil court with hardly a word of coverage.

Criminal defense attorneys: a look at the people we turn to save us when we run afoul of the law. What should you look for in hiring a good one?

A closer look at the history of the Macon County Courthouse, the art deco palace built in the days when public buildings were graced with marble and bronze and not plastic and fiberboard.

Valerie Wells

Education reporter

As the education reporter, the last almost-two-years have been worlds away from what I really enjoy doing, which is visiting schools to cover feature stories about what kids and teachers are doing and the big one: being able to see their faces. I want that back. Goal No. 1.

Goal No 2 is like it: I never want to hear the words “COVID” or “mask” again in my entire life.

2022 goals for the Herald & Review

Each year, we compile a list of goals we'll be focusing on over the next 12 months. Here's our 2022 list.

Keep pressure on subscriptions, advocate for our work

"Reporter as producer" model more important than ever

The video push continues

Expect more regional projects

Rethink community engagement

Data and Freedom Information Act requests

Not everything has to be a story

Leverage our Lee Enterprises resources

More diversity in sources

Bottom line: Make memorable journalism

