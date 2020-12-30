The Herald & Review's No. 2 story of 2020: Decatur makes its voice heard in call for change

DECATUR — Protests, looting and marching marked a significant period in the spring and summer of 2020 across the nation in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
Video showed Floyd pleading that he couldn't breathe as Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. His death was deemed a homicide.
The incident sparked civil unrest nationwide and around the world, with calls for police reform and the defunding of police departments.
In Decatur, there were a couple of nights of tension that kept law enforcement and firefighters busy responding to incidents of vandalism and multiple fires.
But those acts were overshadowed by the hundreds seeking change that took part in multiple Justice Walks in downtown Decatur meant to bring attention to Black men and women who were victims of police brutality.
“The people of Decatur are sick and tired of being sick and tired,” said Jacob Jenkins, co-organizer of the march. “We are here because millions of Americans witnessed a modern day lynching on social media. His name is George Floyd.”
There were other local marches and gatherings throughout the summer seeking change and awareness, including one held by 100 Black women at the Devon Amphitheater in June. The women gathered in the venue, shuttered this year due to COVID-19, to pose for a group photo and express their need to be recognized.
"Black women have to battle racism and sexism so they are at the forefront marching the marches, fighting the fight," said Dana Thomas, the event organizer. "This is all part of the movement. We are soft, we are beautiful, we wear colors. We matter. We are every single shade and that is what needs to be made to be normal."
The event was especially timely, Thomas said, following the March death of emergency room technician worker Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.
Taylor died when Det. Brett Hankison fired into her apartment through sliding glass doors covered by blinds, in violation of department policy that officers must have a line of sight, during a raid of the home. He was dismissed from the police force. Louisville has since banned no-knock warrants, which officers were administering at Taylor's home in search of two men believed to be drug dealers.
The Decatur branch of the NAACP held a series of meetings with police and city officials in an effort to forestall situations such as Floyd's death and local radio personality Terrence “TAT” Taylor began a radio show, “Speak Up/Speak Out” on 105.5 to spotlight efforts toward change and communication, along with an online forum dedicated to the same goal.
The Decatur Public Library holds a book club discussion group for middle school students over video conference, hosted by Kabedi Mulomede and Kaream Williams, in which participants read books on racial issues.
“I think people forget that yes, it's hard to talk about hard things with children, but those conversations are super duper important, still,” Mulomede said. “Those conversations are important and I think that implementing a conversation about a book that we can all sort of relate to, identify with, because in this book there are a lot of characters that kids can say, 'I know someone like this' or 'I went through this myself,' and they can see they're not alone in their struggles or their experiences.”
PHOTOS: Justice Walk in Decatur
march.jpg
judtice march 31 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 30 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 29 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 28 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 27 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 26 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 25 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 24 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 23 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 22 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 21 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 20 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 19 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 18 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 17 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 16 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 15 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 14 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 13 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 12 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 11 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 10 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 9 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 8 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 7 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 6 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 5 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 4 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 3 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 2 06.30.20.JPG
judtice march 1 06.30.20.JPG
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter