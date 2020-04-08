The latest: Crews looking for storm damage; power outages reported across Decatur region
The latest: Crews looking for storm damage; power outages reported across Decatur region

DECATUR — A storm system that came through the Decatur region Wednesday afternoon caused downed power lines and trees in Maroa and Harristown.

In Moroa, police and fire crews, as well as city employees, are assisting.

A Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System​ message to residents read: "We know that everyone is curious but please stay at home and let them get this done. There are many power lines and trees down and we want you and the workers to be safe."

Ameren Illinois also is reporting outages in Argenta, Maroa, parts of Decatur and other areas.

High winds from a fast-moving storm flipped three truck tractor semi trailers on Interstate 55 between Elkhart and Lincoln.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for several Central Illinois counties until 9 p.m.

