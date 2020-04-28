The Little Theatre-On The Square postpones summer season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SULLIVAN — The Little Theatre-On The Square will postpone its summer season, moving most shows to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"While we sincerely regret having to make this decision, we know it is the right decision to make during these unprecedented times," Executive Director John J. Stephens said in a statement.

All but one of the 2020 summer season shows will move to summer 2021, the theater said. The lone exception is "The King and Marilyn," which had been slated as the season opener.

It will be replaced in 2021 with a return of "Million Dollar Quartet." Also scheduled for fall 2020 will be "Junie B. Jones, Jr." in November and a new Christmas show in December to be announced in the coming weeks, the theater said.

Anyone who bought season or single tickets can donate the cost of the tickets back to the theater, or they can be transferred to the 2021 season. Those willing to donate the cost of their tickets will be given a ticket to "The King and Marilyn" in October. Patrons who have purchased tickets will be contacted in the coming weeks, the theater said.