The story behind the Sullivan student who saved a choking baby

SULLIVAN — Like a lot of students, Chase Eller did not expect to actually need the knowledge gained in every class at Sullivan High School.
However, a lesson on how to help a choking infant turned out to be critical recently.
Chase, a sophomore, and a friend were having dinner at El Rodeo in Decatur when he heard a nearby baby coughing.
"My instinct told me the baby was having trouble breathing and I thought the baby was choking," said Chase.
The parents were trying to dislodge the blockage by reaching into the baby's mouth, Chase said, which his health class teacher, Scott Bales, had said was the wrong thing to do. Chase knew the right thing to do — turn the baby downward at an angle, not straight down — and he asked the mother to give the baby to him.
"When the mom handed the baby to me, that kind of blew the windpipe open," Chase said.
Chase's father is a police officer and always taught him that if someone needs help and he can help, he should.
"I think the main thing is my dad being a police officer and having such a good health teacher," Chase said. Bales "is a great teacher and taught us what to do and what not to do (in that situation)."
