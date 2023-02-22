DECATUR — Masks will now be optional in most settings for both visitors and employees at the Macon County Health Department.

Members of the Macon County Board of Public Health voted on Tuesday to make masking optional for patients and employees in all settings, aside from those where masking is required for state grant funding. The department’s most recent guidelines still required masks for patients and employees in clinical settings.

Frustration on the topic of masking has been going on for “quite some time,” said Board of Health President Mark Scranton. Scranton and several other board members have previously been discussing a motion to make masking optional, he said.

“I think I speak for myself and probably some of the other board members here… I think we’re at a point now where I think it’s important to give the staff the ability to make the choice as they see fit, provided it falls within the parameters of the type of work they’re doing,” Scranton said.

For example, he said, it’s likely staff in the dental department would still choose to wear masks because they did before the onset of the pandemic.

Scranton and other board members pointed out that many other masking requirements have been lifted in recent months.

“It really broke my heart when we came in here about a month ago and you guys were having training, and I’m looking around at an entire building of people that are masked up,” Scranton said. “And I felt kind of bad about it because it’s like, I know you guys are doing what you’re being told to do, but at the same time, as (as board member Jeff Smith, MD) said, most doctor’s offices now are not making it a requirement to wear masks, hospitals, and (other) places are not requiring it. They’re not required traveling on airplanes or anything anymore, and the time has come to give the staff the ability to make that choice.”

Board members also felt like masking and other pandemic-era requirements had gone on for too long.

“I’m just gonna go out on a limb, unless it’s required by grant, ya’ll are adults,” said board member Marsha Webb. “You know your bodies. You know how easily you do or you don’t catch a cold. I would make a motion that masking is optional at this point unless required by their grant status. This has gone on for three years.”

Some health department employees present at the meeting pointed out that many of the health department’s grants, from agencies such as the Illinois Department on Aging, require masking as a stipulation for receiving funding. However, those requirements too may cease when the state’s official public health emergency ends in May.

Webb says she wants people to still feel comfortable getting care at the department but feels it’s important that all visitors can make their own decisions.

All board members present on Tuesday voted in favor of lifting the remaining masking requirements.

Interim Public Health Administrator Lindsey Munsterman said the change would soon be noted in a memo to department employees.

Munsterman, who assumed her interim role at the end of January, also gave board members some updates on her service. Munsterman said she’s undergone “extensive training” to be able to take on the administrator’s responsibilities, including learning about hiring processes.

She said she is “super excited” to have new chief financial officer LaKeeya Funches on board and hopes to hire an assistant administrator soon.

“(I’m) just trying to ensure that there’s continuity that’s taking place during this transitional period,” Munsterman said.

