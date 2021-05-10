The train history of Decatur

The railroad also was Decatur’s largest employer for nearly a century and was the reason Augustus Staley brought his company, A.E. Staley Manufacturing, here in 1912. In 1920, the Wabash Railroad Co. employed 3,500, and the city was a hub for operations.

The arrival of the automobile seriously hampered train business. And in 1974, a gas explosion at the Norfolk & Western rail yard killed seven railroad workers and injured more than 100 people.

Remnants of that train history remain. The Wabash Depot on East Cerro Gordo Street now sells antiques. The Transfer House, with its red roof and octagonal shape, in the 1960s was relocated from Lincoln Square to Central Park. It became the city symbol in 2001.

Another piece of history is the massive Wabash Railroad Bridge over Lake Decatur near Faries Park, one of the largest reinforced concrete structures in the world when it was completed in December 1907. The bridge took two years to build and cost about $124,000. Lake Decatur actually came 15 years after the bridge was constructed.