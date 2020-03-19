These Decatur-area organizations are looking for help during the COVID-19 outbreak

Good Samaritan Inn: Four to six volunteers needed to pack food boxes each day 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Email director@goodsamaritaninn.org.

You can contact the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois at (217) 422-8537 for more information regarding how you can help if you are able.

Those who are willing and able to donate blood can donate at the American Red Cross, located at 2674 N. Main St. in Decatur, every Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Decatur Memorial Hospital will also be hosting a community blood drive at the Decatur YMCA on Wednesday, March 25. The hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested in donating can schedule an appointment at bloodcenter.org or call 1-800-747-5401.

