These Decatur-area organizations are looking for help during the COVID-19 outbreak

The following organizations are looking for assistance to help people with food and other needs during the coronavirus outbreak.
Information comes from the Macon County Crisis Communication Team and other sources.
Do you know of a nonprofit we should include? Email apetty@herald-review.com.
The Community Foundation of Macon County has activated an emergency response fund. Grants will be issued to complement the work of nonprofits and address community needs, with the first two grants supporting the Northeast Community Fund and Blue Mound Inter-Church Council Food Pantry. To donate, visit maconcountygives.org.
If you are healthy and not high-risk, these organizations can use immediate volunteer help:
Catholic Charities Food Pantry: Volunteers needed to pack food boxes. Call (217) 428-6772 for more information.
Northeast Community Fund: Volunteers needed every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monetary donations can be sent by check to 839 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive or made online through northeastcommunityfund.org.
Good Samaritan Inn: Four to six volunteers needed to pack food boxes each day 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Email director@goodsamaritaninn.org.
You can contact the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois at (217) 422-8537 for more information regarding how you can help if you are able.
Those who are willing and able to donate blood can donate at the American Red Cross, located at 2674 N. Main St. in Decatur, every Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Decatur Memorial Hospital will also be hosting a community blood drive at the Decatur YMCA on Wednesday, March 25. The hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested in donating can schedule an appointment at bloodcenter.org or call 1-800-747-5401.
