These Decatur restaurants are open to provide you with a Thanksgiving meal

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic has changed a multitude of things, but not folks’ wanting to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
Those who want the meal without the hassle of actually preparing it, these Decatur restaurants got you covered.
Bob Evans
3020 N. Water St., Decatur
(217) 875-4577
Carry out only 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
5120 Hickory Point Frontage Road, Decatur
(217) 876-8036
Carry out Thanksgiving meals only 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Diamond’s Family Restaurant
2959 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur
217-875-6051
6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Carry out Thanksgiving meal
Four Star Family Restaurant
1100 Illinois 121, Mount Zion
(217) 864-2817
FREE dine in ONLY for free meal 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Garden Family Restaurant
696 E. Pershing Road, Decatur
(217) 872-7227
Carry out Thanksgiving dinner
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
2999 N. Monroe St., Decatur
(217) 875-0743
Carry out thanksgiving meal 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
