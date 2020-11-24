 Skip to main content
These Decatur restaurants are open to provide you with a Thanksgiving meal
These Decatur restaurants are open to provide you with a Thanksgiving meal

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic has changed a multitude of things, but not folks’ wanting to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Those who want the meal without the hassle of actually preparing it, these Decatur restaurants got you covered.

Bob Evans

3020 N. Water St., Decatur

(217) 875-4577

Carry out only 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

5120 Hickory Point Frontage Road, Decatur

(217) 876-8036

Carry out Thanksgiving meals only 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Diamond’s Family Restaurant

2959 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur

217-875-6051

6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Carry out Thanksgiving meal

Four Star Family Restaurant

1100 Illinois 121, Mount Zion

(217) 864-2817

FREE dine in ONLY for free meal 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Garden Family Restaurant

696 E. Pershing Road, Decatur

(217) 872-7227

Carry out Thanksgiving dinner

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

2999 N. Monroe St., Decatur

(217) 875-0743

Carry out thanksgiving meal 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

