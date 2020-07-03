These Macon County highways are getting work starting Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Crews will be sealcoating several Macon County roads starting Monday. Lane closures and delays are expected.

Work is planned on County Highway 38 (East Washington Road) between County Highway 25 (Argenta Road) and Illinois State Route 48.

Work is then scheduled on Highway 25 from the Argenta village limits to the county line.

Work is scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

