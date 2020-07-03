These Macon County highways are getting work starting Monday
These Macon County highways are getting work starting Monday

DECATUR — Crews will be sealcoating several Macon County roads starting Monday. Lane closures and delays are expected.

Work is planned on County Highway 38 (East Washington Road) between County Highway 25 (Argenta Road) and Illinois State Route 48.

Work is then scheduled on Highway 25 from the Argenta village limits to the county line.

Work is scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

