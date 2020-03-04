5 things we know about the Lincoln plane crash that killed 3

Three people were killed Tuesday when a small plane crashed into Interstate 55 near Lincoln. Here's what we know so far about the incident:

WHAT HAPPENED: A four-seat, single-engine Cessna 172 was destroyed on impact when it crashed into the southbound lanes of the interchange of I-55 and state routes 10-121 in Lincoln. Traffic was diverted as emergency crews inspected the scene.

WHEN IT HAPPENED: Chris Buse, chief of the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District, said there was “heavy fire and smoke” from throughout the wreckage when firefighters arrived after receiving a call at 8:48 a.m. of a small personal aircraft down on I-55 at mile marker 126.

WHO WAS ON BOARD: Officials have not released information about the three people killed. Authorities have said the plane departed Bloomington but have not said where the flight was headed