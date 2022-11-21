 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Third generation of Beck family poised to lead BeckTech

DECATUR — The CEO of a Decatur communications company is stepping down and passing his leadership role onto the next generation of his family. 

BeckTech Communications announced Monday that Chief Executive Officer Matt Beck, 67, will retire as of Dec. 1. Beck's son-in-law, Brit Miller, will be taking over as the new owner and CEO. Beck's daughter, Christine Chandler, will serve as chief operating officer.

matt beck mug

Beck

The transition marks the third generation of Beck family leadership for the company.

Matt Beck began his career with Motorola in Minneapolis before joining his father at McKeever Communications. In 1998, Beck founded BARBECK Communications, which became BeckTech in 2019.

BeckTech family transition

Submitted photo. From left to right: Matthew Beck, Christine Chandler, Brit Miller. 

Beck, who will continue to serve the company in an advisory role, said he always wanted to see another generation of his family lead BeckTech.  

“I have truly enjoyed a lifetime of working in the rapidly advancing wireless industry,” Beck said in a news release. “I’ve been part of a lot of milestones, including bringing the first cell phones to our region as a Verizon wireless partner with 20 retail stores. Today, we’ve come back full circle with technological advanced two-way radios and state-of-the-art security camera systems.” 

Miller, 36, has over eight years of senior management experience. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois and Eisenhower High School and played four years in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams. 

“Being the next generation of the Beck family to lead BeckTech is truly an honor and a privilege,” Miller said. “Especially because we are a family business, I know that I have big shoes to fill. I also know the work we have done to prepare for and ensure a smooth transition. We have built a team that has been successful, even during challenging times, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for BeckTech.”

Chandler, 39, has over 15 years management experience, including four years with BeckTech. She previously worked as an account manager with Archer Daniels Midland Co. 

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

