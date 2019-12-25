This is the warmest Christmas on record in Decatur since 1982, weather service says

DECATUR — It was definitely not a white Christmas this year, as temperatures hit 62 degrees around 2 p.m. in Decatur, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Meteorologist Ben Deubelbeiss said this is the warmest Christmas day in Decatur since temperatures reached 63 degrees in 1982, making Wednesday the second warmest Christmas on record.

He said the third warmest Christmas on record in Decatur was in 1893 when temperatures peaked to 60 degrees.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Deubelbeiss said winds in the upper part of the atmosphere are driving air from the southern part of the U.S. and the Gulf of Mexico to the Midwest.

"It's been persistent for a couple of days," he said. "It's transporting some warm air up from the deep south."

In 2018, the low temperature in Decatur on Christmas was 37 and the high temperature was 47.

Deubelbeiss said weather on Thursday will be mild, and high temperatures in the mid-40s can be expected Friday. Rain will end the dry spell Saturday, the weather service said.