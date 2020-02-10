This Valentine's Day, a Decatur brewery will help you axe your ex (kind of)

Does this Valentine's Day find you heartbroken — or really, really mad? Maybe you'd like to throw something?

Alternately, are you looking to impress a future date with your finely honed survival skills?

Either way, Door 4 Brewing Co. can help. In partnership with Rocket Axe Throwing, the brewery at 1214 W. Cerro Gordo St. will be offering a special axe-throwing opportunity starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Axe throwing has been available at Door 4 since last year, but Friday's event comes with a twist: You can write something (say, your terrible ex's name) on a paper heart before hurling an axe at said target.

The cost is $20 per person if you reserve a lane at rocketaxe.com, or $25 per person for walk-ins. There's a two-drink maximum during the throwing experience, and no outside weapons are allowed.

Happy Valentine's Day!