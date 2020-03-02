This veterans' memorial features nearly 7,000 dog tags — and it's coming to Decatur

The library will also host displays honoring Navy Petty Officer Logan Palmer, 23, of Harristown who died Aug. 23, 2017. Palmer is not currently on the memorial.

The stars on the display are gold to represent the Gold Star Families, who have lost a loved one while serving the country. A battlefield cross made of mahogany wood is placed in front of the flag. The exhibit will travel to other locations after it leaves Decatur.

Hosts of the event will be the Decatur Public Library and History of the Heartland. The flag is owned by Veterans and Athletes United (VAU), a disabled-veterans volunteer organization based in Richmond, Virginia. According to the organization’s website, the mission is “to empower wounded, injured and ill veterans to fully live their lives and honor our fallen military heroes.”

The flag includes the names of those killed in the War on Terror, the organization said. Those killed from Sept. 11, 2001, to Dec. 31, 2019, are listed in alphabetical order, and after that are listed in chronological order based on the date they were killed in action.