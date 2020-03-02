This veterans' memorial features nearly 7,000 dog tags — and it's coming to Decatur

DECATUR — A memorial featuring dog tags with the names of nearly 7,000 fallen soldiers is coming to the Decatur Public Library this spring.
The 28-by-6-foot exhibit, known as the Fallen Heroes Memorial, uses the dog tags to form an American flag. Ayn Owens, History of the Heartland founder, negotiated late last summer for the memorial in Macon County.
“I found it by accident while doing a Google search and immediately wanted to bring it here to honor our fallen heroes and their families,” she said.
Dog tags from local soldiers include those of Marine Pvt. Jonathan Gifford, 30, of Decatur, who died on March 23, 2003; Army Spc. Karen N Clifton, 22, of Mount Zion who died on June 21, 2007; and Army Sgt. Jesse R. Tilton, 23, of Decatur who died on July 16, 2010.
The library will also host displays honoring Navy Petty Officer Logan Palmer, 23, of Harristown who died Aug. 23, 2017. Palmer is not currently on the memorial.
The stars on the display are gold to represent the Gold Star Families, who have lost a loved one while serving the country. A battlefield cross made of mahogany wood is placed in front of the flag. The exhibit will travel to other locations after it leaves Decatur.
Hosts of the event will be the Decatur Public Library and History of the Heartland. The flag is owned by Veterans and Athletes United (VAU), a disabled-veterans volunteer organization based in Richmond, Virginia. According to the organization’s website, the mission is “to empower wounded, injured and ill veterans to fully live their lives and honor our fallen military heroes.”
The flag includes the names of those killed in the War on Terror, the organization said. Those killed from Sept. 11, 2001, to Dec. 31, 2019, are listed in alphabetical order, and after that are listed in chronological order based on the date they were killed in action.
The flag has been displayed on the East Coast and at the Pentagon. It will be escorted by a disabled veteran team from Richmond, Virginia.
“Your town has definitely taken a heavy load,” said James Howard, president of VAU. “Truly appreciate their service and sacrifice as well as their families.”
