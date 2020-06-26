This wedding's for the dogs: Mattoon Rehab livens quarantine with ceremony for facility pooches

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The quarantined residents of Mattoon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center were cordially invited to attend a special occasion Friday afternoon — a wedding ceremony for facility dogs Buddy and Raven.

The groom, a 7-year-old, Siberian husky mix, and his bride, a 6-year-old mixed breed dog, walked the aisle in all three hallways of the facility while the residents watched from their doorways, each 6 feet apart to comply with social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Payroll staff member Valerie Miller said pandemic safety precautions at Mattoon Rehab, 2121 S. Ninth St., have meant limited access into this facility, so residents have been missing the musicians and other visitors who provide special activities for them. Miller said she, activity director Cheryl Owen and other staff were discussing possible activities when they thought of holding a just-for-fun wedding ceremony for the beloved facility dogs.

"It's something fun to do while they are going through this COVID-19 stuff, something to put a smile on their faces," Miller said of Mattoon Rehab's residents.

During the ceremony, Buddy sported a suit and bow tie. Raven wore a wedding dress handmade by staff member Hazel Hurt. She was walked down the aisles by resident Jack Franks, who helps feed and water the dogs.