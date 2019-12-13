THIS WEEKEND: Get your free photo with Santa at the Herald & Review 🎅

Santa Claus is coming to town — and the Herald & Review!

For the second year, Kris Kringle is making a special stop to take free photos. He'll be greeting visitors from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at our office, 601 E. William St.

Bring your family, friends or pet, and we'll email your photo to you. Plus, there will be Santa's favorite hot chocolate and treats.

Happy holidays from all of us at the Herald & Review!

PHOTOS FROM LAST YEAR'S HERALD & REVIEW SANTA VISIT

