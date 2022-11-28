Three candidates file for Decatur mayor, four for city council

DECATUR — The petition filing period for Decatur's 2023 municipal elections closed Monday with three candidates, including incumbent Julie Moore Wolfe, in the race for mayor and four candidates vying for three city council seats.

Moore Wolfe, Decatur's mayor since 2015, faces two relatively-unknown challengers in her quest to become the city's longest-serving leader.

Abeer Motan, a regular presence at city council meetings who is a frequent critic of Moore Wolfe and other council members, filed to run last week. Mary Johnson, a preacher at Water Street Mission homeless shelter, filed petitions on Monday. Neither have held elective office before.

However, it remains to be seen if Motan or Johnson will ultimately make the ballot as they only submitted 95 and 89 signatures, respectfully, just over the minimum of 85 signatures needed to run citywide.

Candidates typically try to get around double the number of signatures in order to cushion against potential challenges. The last day to file objections to candidates' petitions is Dec. 5.

Moore Wolfe, who was the first to file last week, submitted about 150 signatures.

Additionally, four candidates have filed to run for three city council seats.

Voters will be familiar with most if not all of the candidates, who include incumbent council members Dennis Cooper and Lisa Gregory, former Councilman Pat McDaniel and Macon County Board member Karl Coleman.

The race is a stark contrast from the 2021 municipal election, where 13 candidates filed to run for three open council seats. Though one eventually dropped out, it was still enough to trigger a primary election.

That will not be the case this time. The municipal election will be held April 4.

Gregory has been on the council since 2015. She initially intended not to seek a third term but had a change of heart over the summer.

Cooper was appointed to the council in 2021 to replace Rodney Walker and is seeking is first full term.

McDaniel served on the council from 2011 to 2021. He told Herald & Review last week that he decided to run again after receiving encouragement from former constituents.

Coleman, a county board member since 2020 who is also the Macon County Democratic Party chair, said he hoped to bring a "youthful perspective" to the council.

Moore Wolfe was appointed the city's first female mayor in 2015 following the sudden death of Mayor Mike McElroy. She was subsequently elected in 2017, defeating challenger John Philips 53% to 47%, and reelected in 2019, besting Councilman David Horn and Jacob Jenkins with 49% in a three-way contest.

She sought but did not receive appointment to the Illinois Senate seat now held by state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, in 2021. Afterward, she indicated to Herald & Review that she would likely run for another term as mayor, which she confirmed in September.

In Decatur, the mayor's vote holds equal weight to that of other council members. But, the mayor has historically served an important role as the symbolic leader of the city. All council members represent at-large districts.