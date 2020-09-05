Through their lens: Herald & Review photographers share their best photos from August
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police have arrested 21-year-old Decatur man on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and mob action.
General manager Bruce Payne said a tentative last day is Sept. 30.
Police say a Decatur woman stole $30,000 in cash from her brother's home in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Police say a Decatur man accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old girl and giving her cocaine is now facing preliminary charges.
An assumption man is among 10 facing federal charges for attempting to entice a minor into sexual activity.
According to a sworn affidavit, the 57-year-old man threw a bottle of perfume at the woman's leg, causing a "bone-deep" 4-inch laceration.
- Updated
The Monday shooting comes less than 24 hours after two people were wounded in a shooting in the 700 block of East Clay Street.
A sworn affidavit says the men were arrested as they were seen Saturday entering a parked car that was found to have 271.5 total grams of cannabis, a functioning scale and $1,015 inside.
Macon County's two AMC Theatres, the AMC Classic Decatur 10 and the AMC Classic Hickory Point 12 in Forsyth, are welcoming movie-goers back into the theater on Thursday, Sept. 3.
- Updated
City staff estimated revenue shortfalls due to COVID-19 shutdowns would be between $5 million and $5.5 million.