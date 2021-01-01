Related to this story
Most Popular
Police say heightened patrols looking to curb Decatur gun violence led to the arrest of an armed gang member on Christmas Day.
Decatur father arrested after threatening to kill woman over wifi password, police report.
Man pleads not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting Blue Mound girls 'throughout their childhood'
The man accused of repeatedly sexually abusing three Blue Mound girls aged from 15 to 10 “throughout their childhood” is pleading not guilty to all charges.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 48-year-old man had stolen the car at 3 a.m. Christmas Day and roared off southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
"If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em," isn’t usually a job description for working at the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Police said a Decatur homeowner confronted and caught two men breaking into his shed. A third ran, but now he's also been arrested.
A Decatur man who claimed his 68-year-old female roommate was trying to “frame him” after she walked into his bedroom and found him with two other women, was nevertheless arrested Monday after police said he whipped the roommate with a leather belt.
An accused female Decatur drug dealer encounters police twice, almost exactly a year to the day, and ends up jailed.
A Decatur man is accused of beating woman after becoming enraged over phone conversation.