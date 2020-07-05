Through their lens: Herald & Review photographers share their best photos from June
Police say a Decatur man placed his girlfriend in a tight headlock after punching and kicking her in the body multiple times during an argument.
Man, two women found transporting psychedelic drugs, cannabis through Macon County, court records say
Police say three individuals face a preliminary controlled substance trafficking charge after they were found attempting to transport psychedelic drugs and cannabis across state lines.
Police are searching for a suspect after a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest Saturday night.
DECATUR — With fists raised to the sky, over 100 Black women of all ages posed for a group photo with Lake Decatur as their backdrop.
“I’m trying to be a tough old bird,” he said. “I’m hanging in there,” said 77-year-old Terry Lidy, one of the 39 Fair Havens Senior Living residents who tested positive for coronavirus.
The state released its long-awaited reopening plan for schools last week. Here are 10 highlights.
Crews will be sealcoating several Macon County roads starting Monday. Lane closures and delays are expected.
Decatur Fire Department were called to a residential fire Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of W. Mound Road
A missing bench was discovered in Lake Decatur a few feet from the memorial and a maintenance crew from the Decatur Park District retrieved it. The memorial itself was not harmed.
Standing in front of the Keil Building where school board members meet and district administrators have their offices, a group of about 100 residents demanded change.