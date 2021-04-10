Related to this story
Death of Richie Wolf, Macon County Conservation District executive director, leaves staff and volunteers in shock, grief
Staff and volunteers at the Macon County Conservation District are mourning Executive Director Richie Wolf, who died last week at age 46.
DeeAndre J. Woodland, captured on a surveillance video shooting a Decatur man to death in what police said appeared to be self-defense, looks set to face trial after rejecting a negotiated plea deal.
Two people are dead and a third has life-threatening injuries after a two-car collision late Thursday on Illinois 48 in Christian County.
Watch now: Alana Banks makes history as first Black transgender woman elected to a U.S. school board
“I'm overwhelmed, but I feel great about it,” the Decatur native said.
Decatur City Council moves ahead with quick-take for Brush College Road, Faries Parkway grade separation project
Quick-take is a legislative process that verifies that the construction project is a public project warranting the use of eminent domain, and allows the city to quickly take the property so construction is not delayed.
A Decatur man was sentenced to three years in prison for an attack on his girlfriend that police said left her with a partially collapsed lung.
None of the four incumbents — Beth Nolan, Beth Creighton, Kendall Briscoe and Courtney Carson — chose to run for a second term.
A 19-year-old faces two counts of domestic battery after witnesses said she "lost it" when told she couldn't use the family car, according to Decatur police.
Two of the candidates for the Decatur school board are subjects of criminal cases in Macon County Circuit Court.
Gloria Martin, who was known among both friends and the community for her giving heart, died Friday of injuries sustained in a fire at her home.