Through their lens: Herald & Review photographers share their best photos from September

Dennis Lab School teachers Jill Robertson, left, Cassie Mann and Sara Daykin have fun during the project-based learning involving Mentos/pop explosions. The event was broadcasted live to Kaleidoscope Campus students.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mary Evans, front, and other Hope Academy faculty and staff have fun during a hopscotch challenge.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Team Remington rocked the Harry Potter-theme during Parade for the Paws, a drive-by event at St. John's Lutheran Church in Decatur. The comfort dog teams decorated their car/space for others to enjoy.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Norma Jean and Bob Corey wave to the passing cars as they drive by their house as part of Cruise 11 to Remember. Bob Corey is a World War II and Korean War veteran.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Jayjuan Boatman leads a group down East Prairie Avenue during a Justice March for Breonna Taylor that started at Central Park. Around 30 people took part in the event to protest Kentucky grand jury's decision to not charge police officers with in Taylor's death.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Master Chief shakes after getting out of the pool at Timber Cove Apartment Complex in Decatur. The pool is chemical free and was opened for a party for the dogs on the last day.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Fourth-grade instructor Sarah Smith listens as Assistant Director Dave Webster talks about doves during a "virtual field trip" to Scovill Zoo. Fourth-grade instructors from Dennis Lab School are visiting different locations on Fridays and the students participate by asking questions and interacting online.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Starlyn Moor, 8, and other members of Girl Scouts Troop 3046 created chalk messages for staff in the front of Cerro Gordo Elementary School as part of the first Good Neighbors Day.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Randy Meador wipes the plate during a junior high game at Mount Zion. Meador is retiring after 27 years as an IHSA and IESA umpire.
Police said a traffic stop on a car in Decatur Saturday evening led to the arrest of two drug dealers and the seizure of crack cocaine, a mix of methamphetamine and ecstasy pills and powder, and illegally-possessed cannabis.
Police said a man who keeps attacking his former girlfriend was arrested early Sunday after trashing her apartment, punching her in the face and grabbing a stitched wound on her finger, causing it to open up and bleed.
Dennis Lab School teachers Jill Robertson, left, Cassie Mann and Sara Daykin have fun during the project-based learning involving Mentos/pop explosions. The event was broadcasted live to Kaleidoscope Campus students.
Jayjuan Boatman leads a group down East Prairie Avenue during a Justice March for Breonna Taylor that started at Central Park. Around 30 people took part in the event to protest Kentucky grand jury's decision to not charge police officers with in Taylor's death.
Fourth-grade instructor Sarah Smith listens as Assistant Director Dave Webster talks about doves during a "virtual field trip" to Scovill Zoo. Fourth-grade instructors from Dennis Lab School are visiting different locations on Fridays and the students participate by asking questions and interacting online.