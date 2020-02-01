Through their lens: Herald & Review photographers share their best photos from January
Police say a fired Decatur restaurant employee who refused to leave the building ended up being shot with a stun gun and physically forced out in a struggle that left several police officers injured.
Police say a Decatur man who arranged to meet a woman he chatted with online was instead confronted by man and robbed at gunpoint. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.
Mark A. Marquis, convicted of sexually abusing two Decatur boys under 10 over a period of years, was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday.
Police said a 24-year-old Decatur man who stole his grandmother’s debit card took $765 out of her account in less than 24 hours.
A traffic stop on the city's east side early Thursday led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man who had multiple drugs and paraphernalia, the Macon County Sheriff's Office said.
School district officials on Thursday said they will not use a Schaumburg firm to conduct a national search for a new Montessori school principal.
Police say Decatur woman faces felony drug charge after officers found over 1.6 ounces of meth in purse
A 30-year-old Decatur woman is facing drug charges after police say they found over 1.6 ounces of methamphetamine in her purse during a traffic stop.
When a rural Decatur mom looked for someone to help her sexually traumatized daughter find justice and a path to healing, she put her trust in Kate Kurtz.
The private investigator who prosecutors say was caught on video performing oral sex on a Macon County jail inmate pleaded guilty to one count of committing public indecency, a Class A Misdemeanor.
A dispensary in Springfield has what appears to be the first approval in Illinois to open a public space to consume marijuana.