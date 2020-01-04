Related to this story
A Harristown woman was arrested and jailed Monday after police said she punched another woman in the head and knocked her out in a Decatur bar.
A 46-year-old Decatur man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after police say broke into a Macon home Friday morning with what was believed to be a firearm, court documents said Monday.
Family members are seeking to raise money to pay for medical treatment for 9-year-old Rogan Donoho, who was recently diagnosed with Giloblastoma Multiform (GBM), a rare and aggressive brain cancer.
No arrests for driving under the influence of cannabis were made in Decatur or Macon County on Wednesday, the first day adult recreational use was legal in Illinois.
NORMAL – One man is dead following a shooting in Normal late Tuesday night.
At 11:40 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Putnam near the Heartland Village Apartments for reports of shots being fired. Officers arrived and reported one casualty.
City officials have said they're focusing on annexations to bolster the city's population in advance of the 2020 census, which allots federal dollars
Some parents say they are upset about a decision by the Cerro Gordo Board of Education to approve a separation agreement with teacher and coach Dawn Mann.
A 48-year-old man told police a man was shooting at him through the window of his Decatur hotel room, so he returned gunfire, police say, but the wall he referred to had no window.
Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Cafe is currently in the process of changing ownership and will be closed until Jan. 13. Read more about the new owner's plans >>>