Thunderbird Drive fire under investigation

DECATUR — Decatur Fire Department crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning at 2250 Thunderbird Drive.

Crews arrived around 2:33 a.m. to find "light smoke" coming from the one-story house.

The fire was brought under control quickly, officials say.

The fire department said no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

