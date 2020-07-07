Thunderbird Drive fire under investigation

DECATUR — Decatur Fire Department crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning at 2250 Thunderbird Drive.
Crews arrived around 2:33 a.m. to find "light smoke" coming from the one-story house.
The fire was brought under control quickly, officials say.
The fire department said no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.