2 to 4 inches of snow expected across Central Illinois ❄️

DECATUR — A swath of Central Illinois including Macon County could see 2 to 4 inches of snow in the next 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

Snow will begin to spread over much of the region this afternoon, with a mix of sleet and freezing rain south of a line from Shelbyville to Danville. Precipitation is expected to continue tonight and into Thursday morning, the weather service said.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, use caution and plan for slippery road conditions.

"Prepare to take extra time to get to your destinations, especially for the afternoon commute home Wednesday and the early morning travels on Thursday," said Kirk Huettl, a meteorologist with the weather service.

In the southern part of the region, the wintry mix will keep snow totals under 2 inches, with ice accumulations possibly over a 10th of an inch near the Interstate 70 corridor.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory through noon Thursday for counties including Macon, DeWitt, Piatt, Champaign, Christian and Sangamon.

Light snow will diminish on Thursday, with less than an inch of additional accumulation in the region, the weather service said.