Here's how much snow Central Illinois may get today ❄️

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for parts of Central Illinois from midnight through 6 p.m. Wednesday 6, bringing up to 6 inches of snow accumulation in some cities, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

Little or no snow accumulation is expected Tuesday as rain and snow showers will prolong throughout the day. Temperatures will reach a high of 38 degrees with heavier snow arriving later in the evening, the weather service said.

