Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Tuesday

Cancellations: A constantly updated list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free.

BNPrepared.org: Help for employers, employees, families and visitors to McLean County. The site is a joint effort of McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Council for the Bloomington-Normal Area and Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Drive-through testing: Available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; testing may end early if day's allotment of tests runs out; tests are for first responders, healthcare providers, those over 65 and those with underlying conditions who have respiratory symptoms; IDs required; sponsored by McLean County Health Department, Illinois Department of Public Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.